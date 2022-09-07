Man dressed as ‘Halloween’ character Michael Myers spotted at Florida beach

A Florida beachgoer recently spotted a man dressed as Michael Myers from “Halloween.”
A Florida beachgoer recently spotted a man dressed as Michael Myers from “Halloween.”(Todd Brandon Easter via TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (TMX/Gray News) - A beachgoer says he spotted a man dressed as Michael Myers from “Halloween” at a Florida beach over Labor Day weekend.

Todd Brandon Easter shared images of what he saw that day at a Panama City beach.

The beachgoer said he saw the iconic movie character while visiting the beach on Sept 4.

Easter said the person dressed as Myers wasn’t bothering anyone and seemed approachable while not causing any problems.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Extra cash in the wallet.
Illinoisans just days away from income, property tax rebates
West side shooting, critical injuries
Teen fatally shot on Rockford’s west side
Photo of brochure
Jehovah’s Witnesses return to Rockford
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Davis was already jailed at the time of the warrant for DUI charges, according to court records.
Rockford man accused of sexting 11-year-old

Latest News

Former first lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama are shown Wednesday with their...
Bidens welcome Obamas for White House portrait reveal
UPS Driver Colin Mitchell help save two dogs trapped inside a pool.
UPS driver saves dogs trapped in pool, family says
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks at an Apple event on the campus of Apple's headquarters in Cupertino,...
Apple maintains prices on new iPhones despite inflation
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Ky., speaks during a news conference at the...
GOP gives thumbs down to Biden’s $47B emergency request