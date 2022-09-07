Juvenile shot in the face in Rockford; police say shooters ditched stolen vehicle

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A minor from Rockford is recovering after he was shot in the jaw Tuesday night.

Police say the 14-year-old was hit just before 7 p.m. When help arrived on scene, the boy was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound.

Witnesses told officers that the boy was walking along Harrison Avenue when two subjects allegedly walked up to the victim from a blue vehicle and shot him.

A suspected vehicle reported stolen out of Rockford was found later abandoned on 22nd Street.

