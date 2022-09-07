Illinois state’s attorneys work to protect children against substance abuse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There were more than 107,000 estimated deaths from overdoses in 2021 according to the Centers for Disease Control. That’s up 15% from 2020.

Opioid issues are a thorn in the U.S, and studies show children growing up in households that abuse opioids are more likely to develop mental health issues.

Additionally, juvenile abuse and child neglect cases are skyrocketing, not just in Illinois, but nationwide.

“And one of the reasons that they’re hurting is this correlation between, to be frank, their parents’ opioid abuse, and the negative experiences they’re having in the home,” said Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley.

For Hanley, the mission to reduce this trend is personal. His 2-year-old daughter, Eloise, suffers from Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome, or NAS.

“Back in November, we adopted Eloise, and right now she’s happy, just like any other toddler,” he said.

NAS is a withdrawal syndrome that can occur in newborns exposed to substances, like opioids, during pregnancy

“The statistics show that she is likely to have some challenges as time passes, she is delayed in speech, and again the data shows she’s likely to have challenges as her data goes forward,” Hanley told 23 News.

Hanley and other State Attorneys Joined the Fight Crime: Invest In Kids, a council made up of thousands of police chiefs, sheriffs, prosecutors and survivors from across the nation, dedicated to protecting public safety by promoting solutions that steer kids away from crime. They want a portion of the money received from opioid lawsuit settlements dedicated to initiatives like early childhood intervention and home visits.

“Investing in young people, their parents and their families is critical not only to support children in need of help right now but as a long-term crime prevention strategy, and this is particularly important in underserved communities that often have been his hardest by the opioid epidemic,” Sean Noble, Fight Crime: Invest in Kids Illinois Director said.

In 2017, a group of Illinois state’s attorneys brought lawsuits against opioid distributors and manufacturers like Johnson and Johnson. That is the money that could be used in the initiatives.

