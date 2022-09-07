Illinois rolls out income, property tax rebates

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - If you filed Illinois income or property taxes in 2021, expect to soon see a few extra bucks in your bank account.

Governor JB Pritzker announced nearly a $2 billion relief package in June designed to help residents get back on their feet after two years of economic turmoil.

The state is set to release direct income and property tax rebates outlined in the Illinois Family Relief Plan starting Monday, Sept. 12.

Anyone who filed taxes (or hasn’t, we’ll touch on that later) qualifies if they were an Illinois resident in 2021 and their adjusted gross income was under $400,000 if filing jointly or $200,000 if filing as a single person.

If you made less than $200,000 in 2021, you will receive $50 income tax rebates. Couples filing jointly with incomes under $400,000 will receive $100. Tax filers will also receive $100 per dependent claimed on their 2021 taxes, up to three dependents.

That means a family of five or more could see up to $400 in income tax rebates this month from the office of the Illinois Comptroller.

Distribution will take roughly eight weeks to complete, and if you want to track your rebate, click here.

Rebates will be sent to taxpayers automatically; if you received a tax refund via direct deposit, the income tax rebate will be deposited directly into your account.

If there was no refund or a paper refund was issued, the rebate will be mailed.

Taxpayers who didn’t file their 2021 individual income tax returns but want to claim the income tax rebate, both the property tax and individual income tax rebates, or just the property tax rebate, can read the requirements and file here.

Form submissions will be accepted through Oct. 17.

The property tax rebate requires that recipients live in Illinois, and paid property taxes on their primary residence in 2021 and 2022.

Rebates will be issued in equal value to the property tax credit taxpayers qualified for on the 2021 tax form, up to $300. Recipients with an adjusted gross income of $500,000 or under if filing jointly or if filing as a single person, $250,000 or less will qualify for the property tax rebate.

