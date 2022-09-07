Horror fans could win a stay at Buffalo Bill’s house, photo op with Jason Voorhees

Enter if you dare.
Enter if you dare.(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2022
(WIFR) - “Many will enter, but only one will win,” says Kane Hodder in a video on the home page of the Face Of Horror competition website.

While you may not recognize Hodder at first glance, you’ve definitely seen him dressed as horror icon Jason Voorhees in the “Friday the 13th” franchise.

Born from the nightmares of award-winning Filipino-American filmmaker, Jim Vendiola, Face Of Horror is looking for the horror enthusiast with the most votes to win $13,000, a walk-on role in an independent film, a two-night stay at the iconic Buffalo Bill’s house from Silence of the Lambs (lotion included), and an exclusive photoshoot with Hodder for Rue Morgue Magazine.

Though it wouldn’t be a horror competition without a little blood, right?

Underneath its gruesome, campy mask, Face Of Horror has a wholesome mission. Some of the proceeds from the competition will go to the Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation and the fight against childhood cancer. The contest mixes ethos and pathos just like Vendiola’s latest horror-comedy “Pretty Pickel” which premiered internationally at this year’s Fantasia Film Festival in Montréal, Québec.

Voting occurs in rounds, and the final vote ends on November 10. Each round of votes eliminates more contestants vying for the top prize. The current round ends at 10 p.m. CST on September 15. The grand prize winner will be announced on the website after the final votes are tallied.

For contest rules and terms, click here or visit the official Facebook page, and submit questions to the support page.

