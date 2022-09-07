Fun in the sky planned for Up In The Air event in Belvidere

Chicago Kite returns to Belvidere on Saturday to show off their high-flying skills.
Chicago Kite returns to Belvidere on Saturday to show off their high-flying skills.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A family favorite event is back in Belvidere this weekend to entertain and wonder!

Chicago Kite is bringing an enchanting array of colorful sport and fantasy kites to the 9th annual Up In The Air event. Activities will run from 11 to 3 p.m. at Prairie Fields Sports Park, 1111 Fairgrounds Rd., in Belvidere.

Attendees can bring their own kite or buy one at the fest. Chicago Kite will share their high-flying tips and tricks on how to get the most out of your kite!

There will also be crafts, face painting, tye dying, rock climbing, inflatables, train rides and local food trucks such as Sips & Sprinkles, Big Jon’s Dogs & More, The Vintage Goose and Pizza Fresca.

General admission is free, but tickets will be available to purchase for some activities. Unlimited Activity wristbands are $20, or tickets are$1 each. Most activities require two to four tickets. Wristbands do not include face painting or tye dying activities.

For more information visit the Belvidere Park District website.

