Freeport Rosecrance receives $3K in federal funding

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Congresswoman Cheri Bustos )(IL-17) stopped in Freeport on Tuesday to deliver a $3,000 federal grant to the new Rosecrance center in Freeport.

The money helped opened the new facility and it will serve residents in both Freeport and Stephenson County.

“This is a service that has been desperately needed in this community and has not been available for about a decade now” said Bustos.

The facility will explore mental health and pushing substance abuse levels to certain to individuals and groups.

“We bought this building and were not going anywhere this is a statement that we are here in Freeport and Stephenson county we’ll continue to serve the needs of the citizens of this area” said Rosecrance President and CEO David Gomel.

