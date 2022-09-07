80s set to stick around

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a two day hiatus, 80s have returned to the Stateline, and they’re not going anywhere anytime soon!

In the wake of a cooler, more cloudy, and, at times, unsettled Labor Day Weekend, high pressure has returned to the area, allowing for sunshine to make a triumphant return. As a result, temperatures Tuesday reached 81° in Rockford, and all signs point to AT LEAST the next four days to be as warm, if not warmer.

With high pressure parked directly overhead overnight, winds will diminish, perhaps even becoming calm. That, along with clear skies and a bit of low level moisture will allow for the potential of fog development in a spot or two. It’s likely to be rather patchy, but could briefly reduce visibility considerably.

An abundance of sunshine is once again expected on Wednesday. Thankfully, for those not a fan of heat, we’ll expect northerly winds to again limit the amount of warming that takes place. Temperatures will again top out in the lower 80s Wednesday, a bit above the normal high for the date which will then fall to 78°.

Come Thursday, we’ll find ourselves on the back side of the high pressure system. What won’t change is the amount of sunshine we see. That’ll remain at 100%. What will change is our wind direction. We’ll be on the receiving end of southwesterly winds Thursday through at least Saturday. That’ll be enough to send temperatures into the middle 80s each of those three days. Humidity levels will also creep up ever so slightly each day.

As for rainfall, there’s nothing of the sort in our near future. Current projections are that our next rain chance doesn’t arrive until at least Saturday night, with better chances on the docket to occur Sunday. That may make things a little sloppy for the Bears home opener at Soldier Field Sunday afternoon.

Things also look to turn cooler Sunday and beyond. Temperatures Sunday are to reach only the lower 70s underneath the abundant cloud cover and showery conditions. Come Monday, current projections suggest we may not get out of the 60s. Cooler than normal temperatures could quite possibly continue well into next week, before more warmth arrives late next week and toward next weekend.

