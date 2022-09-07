2023 Monster Trucks Live Glow Party rolls into BMO Harris Bank Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to the BMO Harris Bank Center for 4 epic performances!

The popular family entertainment tour brings audiences the only opportunity to watch their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks - Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Boneshaker, Bigfoot, plus the all-new Gunkster light up the floor in outrageous monster trucks competitions and battles.

Fans of all ages will experience the thrill of watching their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in the dark at this one-of-a-kind show.

Show times are as follows: 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, 12:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023 and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Special kids pricing is available for all shows providing a BIG value for the whole family! Tickets and event information are available at www.hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com.

Event performances will also feature a dazzling dance party, spectacular laser light shows and Hot Wheels toy giveaways. Plus, a special appearance from the car-eating, fire-breathing transforming robot MEGASAURUS, and the electrifying high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™, Freestyle Motocross!

If you’re looking for a unique experience with fan access to the competition floor to see the outrageous designs and epic size of the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, then the Crash Zone Pre-Show Party is for you! Each pass includes an autograph card plus a souvenir pass and lanyard exclusive to the Crash Zone, which opens two-and-a-half hours before each performance.

Passes are limited so race over to grab yours before they sell out!

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.