18-year-old fatally shot on corner of Whitman St. and Haskell Ave.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police sent out a tweet at 1:30 a.m. this morning regarding a shooting investigation involving an 18-year-old male.

In the tweet, Rockford Police stated that the 18-year-old had succumbed to his injuries from a shooting at the corner of Whitman St. and Haskell Ave. and that further information will be provided at a later time.

Rockford Police 18 year old tweet (Rockford PD)

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.