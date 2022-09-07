18-year-old fatally shot on corner of Whitman St. and Haskell Ave.

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police sent out a tweet at 1:30 a.m. this morning regarding a shooting investigation involving an 18-year-old male.

In the tweet, Rockford Police stated that the 18-year-old had succumbed to his injuries from a shooting at the corner of Whitman St. and Haskell Ave. and that further information will be provided at a later time.

Rockford Police 18 year old tweet
Rockford Police 18 year old tweet(Rockford PD)

