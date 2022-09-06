Winnebago Co. Treasurer’s office open late for second property tax installment due date

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you own property in Winnebago County, Tuesday, Sept. 9 is the last day to make second installments on your real estate property taxes, according to the Winnebago County Treasurer’s Office (WCTO).

Second installments not paid by Tuesday, Sept. 9 will accrue a penalty of 1.5% per month. Late payments will not be accepted at local banks or credit unions.

The WCTO is open from 7:30 to 7 p.m. to accommodate payments, however, they will still be accepted by mail without a penalty if postmarked by Sept. 9.

Payments can also be made online here, or by calling 844-595-1700. There is no fee to pay by online check through the website, however, those who use Master Card, American Express, Discover or VISA will see a 2.29% convenience fee.

First installments that have not been paid currently have a 4.5% penalty and will have a penalty of 6% added after September 10.

Taxpayers can call the treasurer’s office at 815-319-4400 to check the amount owed before making a payment. Anyone who didn’t receive a tax bill this year, who hasn’t changed their address at the treasurer’s office, can call to make arrangements for an e-mailed or faxed address change form. Changing your address at the post office does not change the mailing address for tax bills.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.