Winnebago Co. Treasurer’s office open late for second property tax installment due date

Money
Money(MGN ONLY)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you own property in Winnebago County, Tuesday, Sept. 9 is the last day to make second installments on your real estate property taxes, according to the Winnebago County Treasurer’s Office (WCTO).

Second installments not paid by Tuesday, Sept. 9 will accrue a penalty of 1.5% per month. Late payments will not be accepted at local banks or credit unions.

The WCTO is open from 7:30 to 7 p.m. to accommodate payments, however, they will still be accepted by mail without a penalty if postmarked by Sept. 9.

Payments can also be made online here, or by calling 844-595-1700. There is no fee to pay by online check through the website, however, those who use Master Card, American Express, Discover or VISA will see a 2.29% convenience fee.

First installments that have not been paid currently have a 4.5% penalty and will have a penalty of 6% added after September 10.

Taxpayers can call the treasurer’s office at 815-319-4400 to check the amount owed before making a payment. Anyone who didn’t receive a tax bill this year, who hasn’t changed their address at the treasurer’s office, can call to make arrangements for an e-mailed or faxed address change form. Changing your address at the post office does not change the mailing address for tax bills.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ventura Boulevard home hit by car
Car crashes into Machesney Park home, then into Rock River
Debris covers the road Monday after two light-colored sedans sustained heavy damage in the...
Major crash in downtown Rockford
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Units were called Monday to the 5800 block of El Paso Circle for reports of a garage fire.
Home suffers major damage during garage fire in Rockford
Traffic will be reduced to one lane on both the east and westbound sides of the bridge.
Bridge work to begin on I-39 in Winnebago Co.

Latest News

Rockford's Labor Day parade returns
Stateline Labor Day festivities back for first time since start of pandemic
Labor Day festivites back in stateline
Labor Day festivites back in stateline
HoopStars returns for the first time since 2019
HoopStars returns for the first time since 2019
Photo of brochure
Jehovah’s Witnesses return to Rockford