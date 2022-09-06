Stateline Labor Day festivities back for first time since start of pandemic

By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Several annual Labor Day events make a comeback for the first time since the pandemic began two years ago. For many Stateliners, they believe this marks a time for the community to appreciate having the ability to celebrate, together.

For Labor Day Parade Goer, Karen Johnson, Labor Day is all about honoring the opportunities we have in America. These opportunities, came as a result of workers in the Labor Movement, banding together to fight for them.

“We’re in this together, we’re all in this together”, said Johnson. “We need a team to make everything work.”

This year in particular, Johnson says is a reminder of how important the word together, on Labor Day, really is.

“We’ve been cooped up for a long time,” said Johnson.

For the first time since the pandemic began more than two years ago, Johnson and her family watched as union workers marched in the annual Labor Day Parade, in downtown Rockford, Monday morning. This was just one of the several holiday traditions in the Stateline, that made their first comeback since 2019.

State Senator’s Steve Stadelman’s free youth basketball tournament, Hoop Stars, also bounced back for the first time in three years.

“I’m glad that people are getting more comfortable with COVID, getting back into the swing of things as far as activities,” said Senator Steve Stadelman.

Stadelman says this is his eighth go around hosting the tourney, and it’s a time where he can bring kids together on their day off to play ball.

“I’m a basketball player, my kids are basketball players,” said Stadelman. “So, I’m thinking we need to start a three-on-three basketball tournament on Labor Day for kids.”

While Stadelman believes lower turnout came as a result of cancellations the past two years, above all else, he’s just happy to see kids enjoying themselves together again.

“Kids from all over all across the community, different parts of the town all coming, here to play some basketball,” said Stadelman.

