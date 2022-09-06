Rockford man accused of sexting 11-year-old

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man who was already behind bars faces new charges after a report of inappropriate contact with a minor.

45-year-old Marc A. Davis is accused of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and grooming in connection with an incident reported on Aug. 1.

Davis was developed as a suspect during a follow-up investigation by the Rockford Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Unit.

According to court records, Davis was already being held in the Winnebago County jail on DUI charges.

