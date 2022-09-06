Man drowns in Wisconsin River, near Wisconsin Dells

Dell Prairie, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office said a man has drowned while swimming in the Wisconsin River near the Wisconsin Dells.

According to a press release, on September 4, at 4:08 PM, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call indicating a swimmer had gone under water and the call ended.

Multiple emergency resources were dispatched to the area of the Dells of the Wisconsin River State Natural Area, located in Adams County, Town of Dell Prairie, just north of Wisconsin Dells.

Emergency responders searched the area for the missing man, until dark when the search was suspended.

Witnesses told authorities, that the adult male had jumped off a cliff entering the Wisconsin River, surfaced, and then began to struggle to stay above water before going underwater again.

On September 5, the search and recovery efforts resumed. After several hours of searching using several different types of sonar, Remote Operated Vehicles, underwater cameras, and divers, the man was located in about 10 feet of water.

The victim was identified as Jose R. Borbolla Juarez, age 34 of Chicago Illinois.

The investigation is still ongoing and the sheriff’s office said no additional information will be released at this time.

