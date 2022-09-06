Man drowns in Wisconsin River, near Wisconsin Dells

Generic drowning picture
Generic drowning picture(https://new.mgnonline.com/)
By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dell Prairie, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office said a man has drowned while swimming in the Wisconsin River near the Wisconsin Dells.

According to a press release, on September 4, at 4:08 PM, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call indicating a swimmer had gone under water and the call ended.

Multiple emergency resources were dispatched to the area of the Dells of the Wisconsin River State Natural Area, located in Adams County, Town of Dell Prairie, just north of Wisconsin Dells.

Emergency responders searched the area for the missing man, until dark when the search was suspended.

Witnesses told authorities, that the adult male had jumped off a cliff entering the Wisconsin River, surfaced, and then began to struggle to stay above water before going underwater again.

On September 5, the search and recovery efforts resumed. After several hours of searching using several different types of sonar, Remote Operated Vehicles, underwater cameras, and divers, the man was located in about 10 feet of water.

The victim was identified as Jose R. Borbolla Juarez, age 34 of Chicago Illinois.

The investigation is still ongoing and the sheriff’s office said no additional information will be released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ventura Boulevard home hit by car
Car crashes into Machesney Park home, then into Rock River
Debris covers the road Monday after two light-colored sedans sustained heavy damage in the...
Major crash in downtown Rockford
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Units were called Monday to the 5800 block of El Paso Circle for reports of a garage fire.
Home suffers major damage during garage fire in Rockford
Traffic will be reduced to one lane on both the east and westbound sides of the bridge.
Bridge work to begin on I-39 in Winnebago Co.

Latest News

Joe Gatto is bringing the LOLs to Rockford in his nationwide comedy tour.
Comedian Joe Gatto to bring show to Rockford
Money
Winnebago Co. Treasurer’s office open late for second property tax installment due date
Rockford's Labor Day parade returns
Stateline Labor Day festivities back for first time since start of pandemic
Labor Day festivites back in stateline
Labor Day festivites back in stateline
HoopStars returns for the first time since 2019
HoopStars returns for the first time since 2019