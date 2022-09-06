Jehovah’s Witnesses return to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you hear a knock at your front door it could be a representative of the Jehovah’s Witnesses. After stopping the door-to-door program at the start of the pandemic, the religious group returns to it’s familiar routine.

“Door to door ministry is the ultimate expression of God’s impartiality,” said Robert Hendriks, a Jehovah’s Witness spokesperson.

Jehovah’s Witnesses are just one of a few denominations that uses door-to-door visits to help others understand the religion. The Covid-19 pandemic forced the group to his pause on the program for more than two years. Now, leaders say it’s time to restart the effort.

“There’s always a little bit of nervousness and anxiety,” said Heather Gulley, a Jehovah Witness member.

Growing up, Heather watched her parents worship as Jehovah’s Witnesses. Once she turned 14 years old, Heather decided to fully immerse herself in the religion through baptism. She attends weekly bible studies and says door knocks bring her so much joy.

“It really helps me to stay focused on what I feel I need to do with my personal relationship with God, but then also treat others in a respectful way and show them that their beliefs matter as well,” said Gulley.

Experts say, door knocks are an act of service. Each person who participates in door knocks does not follow a set schedule, but instead cover as many houses as they can within their own time frame.

Jehovah Witnesses spokesperson, Robert Hendriks says it’s members held virtual meetings with millions of people. Those virtual bible studies are here to stay.

“Jehovah’s witnesses don’t go to a street and say, “okay we’re going to do that one but not that one” they go down the street and everybody they offer this comfort to,” said Hendriks.

“I think it’s very important for all of us to do our best to show love for one another. To be encouraging when we can, to be upbuilding. Again, for me, this is a way I personally can do that,” said Gulley.

Leaders say door knocks are just to spread the word of God. No one is obligated to accept any offers given.

If anyone is interested in learning about it’s programs or who they are, visit their website jw.org for more information.

