ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - State Senator Steve Stadelman’s free youth basketball tournament HoopStars returns for the first time since 2019.

Around 100 to 150 kids signed up for the event with the ages ranging from third to eighth graders.

COVID-19 didn’t stop kids from playing basketball and Stadelman is very happy to be back hosting the event.

“Great just to be back on the court since 2019, the past few years were not held because of COVID. its great to be out and be kids again I’ve really missed it the past few years” said Stadelman.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul also made an appearance praising Stadelman’s decision to help kids be more active with this event.

“It’s wonderful that he can have this event to get the young people out and get them engaged and active” said Raoul.

