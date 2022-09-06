Eigerlab relocates to a new space, announces grant funding

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford non-profit helping local entrepreneurs, like so many other organizations, struggled to stay afloat during the pandemic. Now, Eigerlab is ready to help turn the innovative ideas of local inventors into a product or business of the future.

“Think of Shark Tank but in Rockford,” said Chris Agnitch, Eigerlab’s incoming board president.

Eigerlab has made the move to a new location off Main Street in Rockford. They are ready to help local inventors make the move toward a successful new product or business; something that just wasn’t a reality in the pandemic.

“The pandemic affected our economy in ways that we are still going to be measuring for decades but people had a lot of time on their hands and they come up with great ideas and brilliant solutions to common problems,” said Angela Fellars, 19th District, Winnebago County board member.

A new $40,000 grant provided by the county will help unlock those creative minds that the coronavirus silenced.

“We’re hoping that people who have been maybe developing an idea at home over the last two years could reach out to us and this will just provide some small seed money to get them thinking about their idea and hopefully develop a product,” said Agnitch.

The new funding will go toward hiring an outreach coordinator, and there will be more money for local inventors who shine during the upcoming FastPitch competitions.

“This is a great way for our community to come together. Both in government and private enterprise to support those new entrepreneurs and help them develop their businesses,” said Fellars.

The FastPitch is Eigerlab’s version of Shark Tank. This gives new entrepenuers a boost in resources to expand their idea.

“This money is going to help empower those people to bring those things to market and to grow our economy and our community,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.