Diesel prices in Rockford up nearly $2 since 2021

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While gas prices continue to decline across Rockford, diesel prices have seen a rise, bringing more pain at the pump for truck drivers.

Diesel prices in Rockford average $5.11 per gallon, more than $1.80 higher in Rockford that the $3.26 average in 2021.

Diesel prices have risen 6-cents over the past week, bringing the average to $5.11.

The highest recorded average diesel price sits at $5.77 per gallon, which was on June 24.

