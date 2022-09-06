Comedian Joe Gatto to bring show to Rockford

Joe Gatto is bringing the LOLs to Rockford in his nationwide comedy tour.
Joe Gatto is bringing the LOLs to Rockford in his nationwide comedy tour.(ASM Global)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Known for the hit TV shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index,” comedian Joe Gatto is coming to the Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford!

“Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy” starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, November 19. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, September 9, on Ticketmaster.

One of the founding members of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe, Gatto has toured with a live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world.

He also co-hosts the podcast “Two Cool Moms” and has appeared on hit podcasts including “This Past Weekend” with Theo Von, “What A Joke” with Papa and Fortune and “Life is Short” with Justin Long.

