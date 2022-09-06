Beloit man faces sexual exploitation, child pornography charges

Everett Wescott, 32, of Beloit, Wis., is currently lodged in the Dane County jail.
Everett Wescott, 32, of Beloit, Wis., is currently lodged in the Dane County jail.(Dane County jail)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WIFR) - A Beloit, Wis. man is behind bars at the Dane County jail after his arrest Friday for alleged sex crimes against a minor.

Everette Wescott, 32, of Beloit, Wis., was indicted Aug. 24 by a federal grand jury in Madison, Wis., then arrested on Sept. 2 by FBI agents and Beloit police.

Wescott’s arrest comes after a federal investigation of two offenses involving the sexual exploitation of a minor in which he is accused of using an iPhone to produce child pornography between January 2020 and September 2021.

Court documents allege that Wescott brought a minor across state lines to engage in sexual activity, which could be charged as second-degree sexual assault of a child in the state of Wisconsin. 

The indictment also alleges that he brought the minor from Illinois to Wisconsin on March 19, 2021 with Wescott using the juvenile to engage in sex acts for the purposes of child pornography.

If convicted, he faces up to life in federal prison for transporting a minor across state lines and up to 30 years for the production of child pornography. 

Wescott is due in court at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. for a detention hearing.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ventura Boulevard home hit by car
Car crashes into Machesney Park home, then into Rock River
Debris covers the road Monday after two light-colored sedans sustained heavy damage in the...
Major crash in downtown Rockford
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Units were called Monday to the 5800 block of El Paso Circle for reports of a garage fire.
Home suffers major damage during garage fire in Rockford
Traffic will be reduced to one lane on both the east and westbound sides of the bridge.
Bridge work to begin on I-39 in Winnebago Co.

Latest News

Joe Gatto is bringing the LOLs to Rockford in his nationwide comedy tour.
Comedian Joe Gatto to bring show to Rockford
Money
Winnebago Co. Treasurer’s office open late for second property tax installment due date
Rockford's Labor Day parade returns
Stateline Labor Day festivities back for first time since start of pandemic
Labor Day festivites back in stateline
Labor Day festivites back in stateline