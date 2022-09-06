Beloit man faces sexual exploitation, child pornography charges

MADISON, Wis. (WIFR) - A Beloit, Wis. man is behind bars at the Dane County jail after his arrest Friday for alleged sex crimes against a minor.

Everette Wescott, 32, of Beloit, Wis., was indicted Aug. 24 by a federal grand jury in Madison, Wis., then arrested on Sept. 2 by FBI agents and Beloit police.

Wescott’s arrest comes after a federal investigation of two offenses involving the sexual exploitation of a minor in which he is accused of using an iPhone to produce child pornography between January 2020 and September 2021.

Court documents allege that Wescott brought a minor across state lines to engage in sexual activity, which could be charged as second-degree sexual assault of a child in the state of Wisconsin.

The indictment also alleges that he brought the minor from Illinois to Wisconsin on March 19, 2021 with Wescott using the juvenile to engage in sex acts for the purposes of child pornography.

If convicted, he faces up to life in federal prison for transporting a minor across state lines and up to 30 years for the production of child pornography.

Wescott is due in court at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. for a detention hearing.

