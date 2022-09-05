Sky Carp set single-season attendance record, beat River Bandits 6-1

The Sky Carp set a new single-season attendance record for a Beloit professional baseball team. The previous mark was set in 1986.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Although it was an overcast afternoon, there was still magic in the air on Princess Day at ABC Supply Stadium. The Sky Carp beat the River Bandits in their home finale in front of 2,049 fans.

While the Sky Carp won’t play in the playoffs, it was still a memorable first full season at their downtown ballpark. The team set a new single-season attendance record for the most fans to see a Beloit professional baseball team. The previous mark was set in 1986.

Luis Palacios had complete command of his pitches on Sunday. The lefty through six scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out seven.

The Sky Carp will finish out the season with a six-game series on the road against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

