Remembering On The Waterfront: ten years later

OTW was once Illinois' largest music festival, taking place every Labor Day from 1983-2012
OTW was once Illinois' largest music festival, taking place every Labor Day from 1983-2012(wifr)
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For long time Rockfordians, this may surprise you. But it’s now been a decade since On the Waterfront filled the downtown streets every Labor Day weekend.

In it’s heyday, On the Waterfront was Illinois’s largest music festival with more than 100 performers in seven music venues covering 30 Rockford city blocks. But what started in 1983 on a $15,000 budget as a 150-year birthday celebration for Rockford, ended 29 years later in 2012 when they city decided it could no longer financially support On the Waterfront. And on the decade anniversary of the last OTW, the Rockford Area Music Industry (RAMI) decided to put together, “Ten years after: an On the Waterfront reunion” Sunday night at Tebala Shrine Center. Four local bands: The Missing Links, Three Good Men, Dirty Fishnet Stockings and Band of the Lost are performing. There is also On the Waterfront, Stars and Guitars, and Groove Walk memorabilia available in a silent auction with proceeds going to RAMI scholarships for local musicians.

“There’s such a group of wonderful people who put on waterfront and were with it for 29 years, or close to it,” said former OTW committee member Carol Wright. “And we’re like family. So there’s going to be a lot of hugs, a lot of stories and I’m sure a few tears and a lot of laughs. So it’s going to be a really fun night.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Carla Redd stated Thursday night that the Winnebago-Boone Integrity Task Force would take...
Man shot by Rockford officer Thursday night has been identified
The accident happened just before 8 a.m. Friday at the intersection of North Mulford Road and...
53-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash in Rockford
Watch the Football Frenzy every Friday night during high school football season on the 23 News...
Football Frenzy Recap - Week 2
68-year-old woman identified in Caledonia pedestrian death
Arrest made
Rockford Police Detective hit by car Thursday after trying to conduct warrant

Latest News

Velvet Buffalo is one of 6 Beloit and Janesville restaurants offering discounted menu items...
Bites of Beloit returns for third year
A traditional Sunday service in Caledonia concludes with a sermon from Minister Stanley...
Minister preaches ‘A Labor of Love’
Photo of Scuba and Snorkel shop
Loves Park Scuba and Snorkel owner passes torch
This new day of the year is to help draw movie-goers into the theater during Labor Day weekend,...
Residents celebrate National Cinema Day