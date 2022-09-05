Pujols hits No. 695 in his final plate appearance against Cubs

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols tips his cap after hitting a two-run home run during the...
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols tips his cap after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in St. Louis.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols collected home run No. 695 in the eighth inning and Miles Mikolas tossed eight shutout innings to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 2-0 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

Pujols drilled the two-run pinch-hit shot off of reliever Brandon Hughes (2-2).

A future Hall of Famer, Pujols trails only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714) and Alex Rodriguez (696) on the all-time list.

Puols has seven pinch-hit homers in his career, and two this season. He has homered against 451 different pitcher, an all-time record.

St. Louis has won four in a row, 18 of their last 20 home games and is a season-best 24 games over .500 at 79-55. It was the Cardinals’ eighth series sweep of the season.

Mikolas (11-10) gave up two hits. He struck out three and walked one. Ryan Helsley picked his 13th save in 17 chances.

Chicago starter Marcus Stroman allowed four hits in seven shutout innings. He struck out five and did not walk a batter in a 98-pitch stint.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Carla Redd stated Thursday night that the Winnebago-Boone Integrity Task Force would take...
Man shot by Rockford officer Thursday night has been identified
The accident happened just before 8 a.m. Friday at the intersection of North Mulford Road and...
53-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash in Rockford
Watch the Football Frenzy every Friday night during high school football season on the 23 News...
Football Frenzy Recap - Week 2
68-year-old woman identified in Caledonia pedestrian death
Arrest made
Rockford Police Detective hit by car Thursday after trying to conduct warrant

Latest News

The Sky Carp set a new single-season attendance record for a Beloit professional baseball team....
Sky Carp set single-season attendance record, beat River Bandits 6-1
Freeport made the trip to Belvidere for a second straight week. This time, the Pretzels left...
Freeport cruises to first victory of the season with a win at Belvidere
Rockford's Emani Johnson celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the Regents' win on Saturday.
Regents open season with big win against Beloit
Watch the Football Frenzy every Friday night during high school football season on the 23 News...
Football Frenzy Recap - Week 2