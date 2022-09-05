Major crash in downtown Rockford

Debris covers the road Monday after two light-colored sedans sustained heavy damage in the...
Debris covers the road Monday after two light-colored sedans sustained heavy damage in the multi-vehicle crash.(Stephanie Quirk)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Debris covers the road Monday after three vehicles suffered heavy damage in a major crash.

Police are asking the public to avoid the intersection of North Winnebago and West Jefferson streets in downtown Rockford while they investigate.

Rockford police notified the public via Twitter just after 2:30 p.m.

Police have taped off the scene of the crash while their investigation is underway.
Police have taped off the scene of the crash while their investigation is underway.(Stephanie Quirk)

No information on injuries has been released at this point.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ventura Boulevard home hit by car
Car crashes into Machesney Park home, then into Rock River
Bed Bath and Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal has died, the company confirmed Sunday.
Bed Bath & Beyond chief financial officer Gustavo Arnal dies
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Photo of Scuba and Snorkel shop
Loves Park Scuba and Snorkel owner passes torch
Chief Carla Redd stated Thursday night that the Winnebago-Boone Integrity Task Force would take...
Man shot by Rockford officer Thursday night has been identified

Latest News

Units were called Monday to the 5800 block of El Paso Circle for reports of a garage fire.
Home suffers major damage during garage fire in Rockford
Traffic will be reduced to one lane on both the east and westbound sides of the bridge.
Bridge work to begin on I-39 in Winnebago Co.
Biden to give speech in Milwaukee on Labor Day
Beloit's Luis Palacios strikes out a hitter during the Sky Carp's 6-1 win on Sunday.
Sky Carp end home portion of schedule with a win