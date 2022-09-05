Late-summer pleasant conditions on tap for this week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Labor Day 2022 wasn’t too shabby in the weather department across the region. Although the only complaint may be the constant cloud cover most of us saw today. However with clearing skies overnight, that’s going to set the stage for a pleasant work week ahead.

Patchy Fog Risk Overnight

With us still having some low-level moisture in our air, clearing skies and calming winds tonight, this will set the stage for some patchy fog development overnight and into sunrise Tuesday morning. Some spots may see visibility levels to drop to under one mile especially in our outlying and more open areas. If you need to be out driving, use those low beam headlights and increase your following distance if you encounter fog. Once the sun comes up Tuesday morning, our fog will gradually lift.

Turning a Bit Warmer with Continued Sun

Tuesday calls for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across the Stateline with the fog lifting in the morning. Highs throughout the region should top out in the upper 70s to near 80°. The day does come with a chance for a passing shower or two in the afternoon but those chances are very isolated. Most, if not all of the region will remain dry on Tuesday.

Starting on Wednesday, an upper-level ridge will expand over the Great Lakes that will keep our weather quiet and seasonably mild for the middle and end of the work week. Starting on Wednesday, expect above-normal temperatures with mostly sunny skies through Friday. This means that high temperatures Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will approach the low-to-mid 80s around here.

Next Rain Chances

While the overall long-range pattern does call for above-normal temperatures to dominate the forecast, there will be an upper-level trough that will move in for the weekend. This means that we’ll have a few slightly below normal days this weekend. Saturday calls for highs near 80° with highs in the mid-70s for Sunday and Monday.

There is a chance for rain associated with this change starting on Saturday where we could see some thunder and lightning but those chances are low. These rain chances remain low for the time being. Another slight rain chance exists on Sunday going into very early Monday.

For now, enjoy the phenomenal work week weatherwise around here!

