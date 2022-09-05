Labor Day parade marks unofficial end to summer in the stateline

Ironworkers Local 498 marched in Rockford's parade on Monday.
Ironworkers Local 498 marched in Rockford's parade on Monday.(Erik Engstrom)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 5, 2022
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hundreds lined the streets of Rockford on Monday in celebration of the final holiday of the summer.

The annual Labor Day Parade stepped off at 10 a.m. near 7th Street and 6th Avenue in Rockford traveling down State Street

Several area groups marched this year; from first responders to high school drumlines and Screw City Jeeps to local unions.

Traffic controls resumed to normal after the parade’s end.

