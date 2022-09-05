Home suffers major damage during garage fire in Rockford

Units were called Monday to the 5800 block of El Paso Circle for reports of a garage fire.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department is on scene Monday at a residence in the southeast corner of Rockford.

Firefighters were dispatched just after 2:30 p.m. to the 5800 block of El Paso Circle in Rockford for reports of a garage fire.

First arriving units snapped these photos of the scene which show extensive damage to the rear of the home and attached two-car garage.

No further information on injuries or damages has been released.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

