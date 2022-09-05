Clouds likely to remain in place through most of Labor Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To this point, our Labor Day Weekend has been a bit of a disappointment in the weather department. It hasn’t been the worst, but it’s been far from ideal.

From Saturday’s showers to Sunday’s clouds and cool temperatures, the weekend has fallen far short of initial expectations. Temperatures Sunday failed to get out of the 60s in many spots, making it feel more like late September or even early October.

Clouds kept many of us from not even getting out of the 60s Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

For many of us, it was the coolest day here in nearly three months. Not since June 8 had Rockford managed a high temperature cooler than Sunday’s 71° reading.

The last time we were cooler than Sunday's 71° high in Rockford was nearly three months ago. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There are improvements on the way, some minor ones to occur Monday, however, it’s expected that clouds are still likely to be around for much of the day. More substantial improvements are on the way starting Tuesday, as another streak of 80s is likely to begin. As for rainfall, just a few small chances are showing up in our forecast this week, as dry conditions appear likely to prevail.

Clouds will stick around for much of Labor Day, but sun and warmer temperatures aren't that far behind. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds may break at times overnight Sunday or early Monday, but it’s quite likely we’ll wake up to a mostly cloudy sky Monday morning. Clouds are likely to cover our skies for much of the day, but a few peeks of mixed sunshine are also likely at times, especially during the afternoon hours. Northeasterly winds will again restrict our temperatures somewhat Labor Day, but the prospects of partial sunshine will allow temperatures to reach the middle 70s.

Clouds will be around for most of us early Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While there may be a few breaks for sunshine Monday, clouds are to dominate for most of the day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

If we're to see sunshine Monday, the late afternoon hours would be the most favored to see that happen. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds may break a bit more Monday night, and partial sunshine’s more likely to be a part of our Tuesday. However, occasional cloudiness will pop up from time to time, and there may be just enough instability in our atmosphere to support a few isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. To be clear, the chances for this to occur are very low, and they’d only briefly cover about 20% of the area. Still, it’s at least a possibility worth mentioning at this juncture.

Quite a few clouds are likely to still be around Tuesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A mix of sun and clouds is likely around midday Tuesday, and a very isolated shower cannot be ruled out. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Many are to see sunshine Tuesday afternoon, but a sprinkle here or there isn't out of the question. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Otherwise, Tuesday’s to be a very pleasant day, especially in the spots that remain dry during the entirety of the day. The added sunshine will allow temperatures to head back close to 80°, though with winds remaining off of Lake Michigan, humidity will again be of no concern.

The remainder of the week is to be dry, with Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday all to feature nearly unlimited, if not unlimited sunshine. Temperatures will creep up into the lower 80s Wednesday, the middle 80s Thursday, and the middle to upper 80s on Friday.

Our next rain chances don’t work back into the forecast until Friday night. Unfortunately, though, at first glance it appears as though a few showers may threaten to dampen portions of next weekend.

Very isolated showers are possible Tuesday afternoon, then we're dry through at least Friday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

