Clouds likely to remain in place through most of Labor Day
Mixed sun to appear at times, rain to stay away
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To this point, our Labor Day Weekend has been a bit of a disappointment in the weather department. It hasn’t been the worst, but it’s been far from ideal.
From Saturday’s showers to Sunday’s clouds and cool temperatures, the weekend has fallen far short of initial expectations. Temperatures Sunday failed to get out of the 60s in many spots, making it feel more like late September or even early October.
For many of us, it was the coolest day here in nearly three months. Not since June 8 had Rockford managed a high temperature cooler than Sunday’s 71° reading.
There are improvements on the way, some minor ones to occur Monday, however, it’s expected that clouds are still likely to be around for much of the day. More substantial improvements are on the way starting Tuesday, as another streak of 80s is likely to begin. As for rainfall, just a few small chances are showing up in our forecast this week, as dry conditions appear likely to prevail.
Clouds may break at times overnight Sunday or early Monday, but it’s quite likely we’ll wake up to a mostly cloudy sky Monday morning. Clouds are likely to cover our skies for much of the day, but a few peeks of mixed sunshine are also likely at times, especially during the afternoon hours. Northeasterly winds will again restrict our temperatures somewhat Labor Day, but the prospects of partial sunshine will allow temperatures to reach the middle 70s.
Clouds may break a bit more Monday night, and partial sunshine’s more likely to be a part of our Tuesday. However, occasional cloudiness will pop up from time to time, and there may be just enough instability in our atmosphere to support a few isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. To be clear, the chances for this to occur are very low, and they’d only briefly cover about 20% of the area. Still, it’s at least a possibility worth mentioning at this juncture.
Otherwise, Tuesday’s to be a very pleasant day, especially in the spots that remain dry during the entirety of the day. The added sunshine will allow temperatures to head back close to 80°, though with winds remaining off of Lake Michigan, humidity will again be of no concern.
The remainder of the week is to be dry, with Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday all to feature nearly unlimited, if not unlimited sunshine. Temperatures will creep up into the lower 80s Wednesday, the middle 80s Thursday, and the middle to upper 80s on Friday.
Our next rain chances don’t work back into the forecast until Friday night. Unfortunately, though, at first glance it appears as though a few showers may threaten to dampen portions of next weekend.
