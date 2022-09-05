Car crashes into Machesney Park home, then into Rock River

Ventura Boulevard home hit by car
Ventura Boulevard home hit by car(Sheryl Drost/Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A home in Machesney Park has extensive damage after a car crashed into it late Sunday evening.

Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District responded to the call off Ventura Boulevard to find the siding of a house demolished and a white Acura in the Rock River. Though the house suffered extensive damage, the driver was out of the car when firefighters arrived. They were not transported to the hospital.

There’s no word yet on if any charges have been filed against the driver or any information regarding the residents.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bed Bath and Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal has died, the company confirmed Sunday.
Bed Bath & Beyond chief financial officer Gustavo Arnal dies
Photo of Scuba and Snorkel shop
Loves Park Scuba and Snorkel owner passes torch
Chief Carla Redd stated Thursday night that the Winnebago-Boone Integrity Task Force would take...
Man shot by Rockford officer Thursday night has been identified
The accident happened just before 8 a.m. Friday at the intersection of North Mulford Road and...
53-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash in Rockford
OTW was once Illinois' largest music festival, taking place every Labor Day from 1983-2012
Remembering On The Waterfront: ten years later

Latest News

Beloit's Luis Palacios strikes out a hitter during the Sky Carp's 6-1 win on Sunday.
Sky Carp end home portion of schedule with a win
Velvet Buffalo is one of 6 Beloit and Janesville restaurants offering discounted menu items...
Bites of Beloit returns for third year
OTW was once Illinois' largest music festival, taking place every Labor Day from 1983-2012
Remembering On The Waterfront: ten years later
A traditional Sunday service in Caledonia concludes with a sermon from Minister Stanley...
Minister preaches ‘A Labor of Love’