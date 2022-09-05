Car crashes into Machesney Park home, then into Rock River

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A home in Machesney Park has extensive damage after a car crashed into it late Sunday evening.

Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District responded to the call off Ventura Boulevard to find the siding of a house demolished and a white Acura in the Rock River. Though the house suffered extensive damage, the driver was out of the car when firefighters arrived. They were not transported to the hospital.

There’s no word yet on if any charges have been filed against the driver or any information regarding the residents.

