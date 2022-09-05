Bridge work to begin on I-39 in Winnebago Co.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane on both the east and westbound sides of the bridge.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Transportation will start construction this week on a heavily used portion of I-39.

Beginning Tuesday, September 6, construction will begin just two miles south of U.S. 20., on the I-39 bridge that crosses Blackhawk Road in Winnebago County. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a temporary concrete barrier dividing both directions of traffic.

Work will consist of installing new expansion joints and concrete overlays on both east and westbound bridges. Construction is expected to be completed by early November.

Motorists can expect delays and plan extra time for trips through the work area.

