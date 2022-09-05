Bites of Beloit returns for third year

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - If you didn’t get your fill of foods from all the Labor Day weekend events and barbecues, no need to worry. You can go a little bit north to get great meals and great deals in Wisconsin’s gateway city. It’s the third year of ‘Bites of Beloit’ downtown restaurant week. The event goes Tuesday, September 6 through Sunday, September 11. During that time, you can enjoy a fixed price specialty menu at six different Beloit eateries with prices ranging from $14 to $40.

The list of restaurants taking part in ‘Bites of Beloit’ are Beloit Club, Lucy’s 7 Burger Bar, Truck’t, Merrill & Houston’s steak joint, Velvet Buffalo; as well as Bessie’s Diner in Janesville. To check out the menus for the week or to make reservations go to www.bitesofbeloit.com.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.