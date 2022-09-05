Bites of Beloit returns for third year

Velvet Buffalo is one of 6 Beloit and Janesville restaurants offering discounted menu items...
Velvet Buffalo is one of 6 Beloit and Janesville restaurants offering discounted menu items from Sept. 6-11(wifr)
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - If you didn’t get your fill of foods from all the Labor Day weekend events and barbecues, no need to worry. You can go a little bit north to get great meals and great deals in Wisconsin’s gateway city. It’s the third year of ‘Bites of Beloit’ downtown restaurant week. The event goes Tuesday, September 6 through Sunday, September 11. During that time, you can enjoy a fixed price specialty menu at six different Beloit eateries with prices ranging from $14 to $40.

The list of restaurants taking part in ‘Bites of Beloit’ are Beloit Club, Lucy’s 7 Burger Bar, Truck’t, Merrill & Houston’s steak joint, Velvet Buffalo; as well as Bessie’s Diner in Janesville. To check out the menus for the week or to make reservations go to www.bitesofbeloit.com.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Carla Redd stated Thursday night that the Winnebago-Boone Integrity Task Force would take...
Man shot by Rockford officer Thursday night has been identified
The accident happened just before 8 a.m. Friday at the intersection of North Mulford Road and...
53-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash in Rockford
Watch the Football Frenzy every Friday night during high school football season on the 23 News...
Football Frenzy Recap - Week 2
68-year-old woman identified in Caledonia pedestrian death
Arrest made
Rockford Police Detective hit by car Thursday after trying to conduct warrant

Latest News

OTW was once Illinois' largest music festival, taking place every Labor Day from 1983-2012
Remembering On The Waterfront: ten years later
A traditional Sunday service in Caledonia concludes with a sermon from Minister Stanley...
Minister preaches ‘A Labor of Love’
Photo of Scuba and Snorkel shop
Loves Park Scuba and Snorkel owner passes torch
This new day of the year is to help draw movie-goers into the theater during Labor Day weekend,...
Residents celebrate National Cinema Day