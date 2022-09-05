BBB: Scammers take advantage of the Biden Administration’s loan forgiveness plan

(Pixabay)
By Honor Milton
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While many students are taking advantage of the Biden Administration’s plan to forgive up to $10,000 of federal student loan debt, scammers are looking to impersonate the federal student loan department.

According to the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau, reports of impostor loan forgiveness calls and emails are running rampant as scammers claiming to represent a new student loan forgiveness program call up potential victims, insisting they fill out an online application form, which asks for personal information including bank account details.

The Bureau was informed by one man of his experience with the scammers, “My daughter received a voicemail from ‘the Biden student loan forgiveness program’… She returned the call and spoke with “Peter,” who asked for her email address and telephone number. He asked if she wanted to see if she qualified for the loan, but when we started asking him questions… he got frustrated and ended the call.”

In other cases, the scammers insist you need to pay an upfront fee or direct your student loan payments to them.

Should an unsolicited caller saying they’re from a federal loan relief program ask you to pay a fee, it is likely a scam. Government agencies will never ask you to pay a fee to benefit from a free government program.

If you receive a message that leaves you unsure, experts at the BBB recommend contacting the federal student loan department directly and thinking twice about giving out personal information when receiving unsolicited calls, emails, or text messages.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ventura Boulevard home hit by car
Car crashes into Machesney Park home, then into Rock River
Debris covers the road Monday after two light-colored sedans sustained heavy damage in the...
Major crash in downtown Rockford
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Units were called Monday to the 5800 block of El Paso Circle for reports of a garage fire.
Home suffers major damage during garage fire in Rockford
Traffic will be reduced to one lane on both the east and westbound sides of the bridge.
Bridge work to begin on I-39 in Winnebago Co.

Latest News

Joe Gatto is bringing the LOLs to Rockford in his nationwide comedy tour.
Comedian Joe Gatto to bring show to Rockford
Money
Winnebago Co. Treasurer’s office open late for second property tax installment due date
Rockford's Labor Day parade returns
Stateline Labor Day festivities back for first time since start of pandemic
Labor Day festivites back in stateline
Labor Day festivites back in stateline
Generic drowning picture
Man drowns in Wisconsin River, near Wisconsin Dells