Rockford’s women only self-defense class

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A women only self-defense class is held on Saturday to educate experienced and beginner gun owners on how to safely, and responsibly, use their fire arm.

Whether you own a gun, are considering buying a gun or just want to learn how to defend yourself from an attacker. A group called Focus Fire held a class in Rockford to teach women just that.

“Stand your ground and just the tools to be a safe and responsible gun owner,” said Mary Woodard, one of the attendees in the class.

Focus Fire, a concealed carry training group based out of Florida’s purpose is to teach individuals about gun safety and self-defense tactics. On Saturday, the group brings it’s lesson plan for defense to women only.

“Women are usually the first to be attacked, so I wanted my daughter and myself to be able to know the right ways to handle that in case we come across an attacker,” said Gabbriell Wallisch, one of the fourteen in attendance on Saturday.

Wallisch says not only is it smart for people to know how to defend themselves, but it is necessary to know state laws. Especially, when it comes to protecting yourself, your home and others around you.

“We can never be too careful and it’s always good to understand our laws and our self defense rights and be prepared,” she said.

Adam Kapchinske, is a City of Normal police officer and served in the Marines for five years. He taught the defense class showcasing real life scenarios and how someone would handle them in a safe and legal manner. This is his second year teaching the class and says enrollment growth has been exponential.

“We’ve seen enrollment really start going through the roof. Especially for todays class was a women’s only class, and as some things happen around the state and crime rates go up a little bit,” said Kapchinske, “self defense is really starting to become forefront in a lot of peoples minds.”

Kapchinske says the top defense tips to be situationally aware when leaving a place or on a public transit. Be forceful, don’t be afraid to point out a threat and make it known to someone around.

The next Focus Fire self-defense class will be held downstate on Sept. 6. If interested, visit the Focus Fire Training website for more information.

