Residents celebrate National Cinema Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thousands of movie theaters nationwide and across the Rockford region celebrate National Cinema Day with tickets selling for $3.

This new day of the year is to help draw movie-goers into the theater during Labor Day weekend, commonly one of the slowest weekends for theaters. One woman read a book called ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ and wanted to see it on the big screen. When she found out she could see a movie for $3 in Rockford, she didn’t hesitate to take advantage of this offer.

“I was watching the news and it was on the ticker tape at the bottom that said it was three dollars. I didn’t know if it was going to be in Rockford so I wanted to go check on my phone. We’ve wanted to see this movie for a long time and it’s a lot cheaper than usual,” says Connie Hoff.

