Regents open season with big win against Beloit

By Joe Olmo
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Quarterback Jaelen Ray picked up where he left off from his record-setting season last year, throwing more touchdowns than incompletions. Ray finished 32-35 for 462 yards and four scores in Rockford University’s 41-14 win over Beloit College on Saturday at Sam Greeley Field.

This was the first time the two schools played each other in football. It was also the first win for new head coach Calvin Toliver.

