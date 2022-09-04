Loves Park Scuba and Snorkel owner passes torch

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A Scuba and Snorkel shop owner passes the torch to new owners after nearly four decades in the business, as him and his wife plan for retirement to Florida.

Dylan and Remy Johnson have owned Loves Park Scuba and Snorkel shop since 1984. The couple has taught hundreds of first responders and community members how to scuba dive safely. They have also provided individuals certificates for diving. Now, new owners will take over the business and keep the Johnson’s legacy alive.

The couple plans to travel to many islands and scuba dive off the clock. Their next destination being the Dominican Republic to visit Remy Johnson’s family and explore the crystal clear waters.

“I don’t call it going to work. I call it I’m going to have some fun. Scuba has meant a lot to me,” said Johnson, “we’ve taught a lot of people in the fire departments. police departments how to dive. How to dive safely. We’re bringing out dive bought down to Florida and do some diving down there.”

About Loves Park Scuba & Snorkel

Address: 7307 N. Alpine Road, Rockford

Hours: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Phone: 815-633-6969

Website: lovesparkscuba.com

