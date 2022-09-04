Freeport cruises to first victory of the season with a win at Belvidere

By Joe Olmo
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - For a second week in a row, Freeport made the long trip east to Belvidere, this time to face the Bucs. Unlike last week, the Pretzels left the City of Murals with a 49-7 victory to even their record at 1-1.

Freeport opened the scoring on the opening kickoff of the game. Junior Ryan Coon took it to the house untouched. Despite the rain, Xzaveon Segner and company threw the ball all over the field. Freeport led 35-0 at halftime and put it in cruise control in the second half.

The Pretzels will play their third straight Saturday contest next week when they host Auburn. Belvidere will try to pick up its first win on the road against Rockford East on Friday.

