Select taxpayer information accidentally exposed online, IRS says

The IRS says it mistakenly exposed taxpayer data belonging to nonprofits.
The IRS says it mistakenly exposed taxpayer data belonging to nonprofits.(WGCL)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Internal Revenue Service acknowledges an error that inadvertently exposed taxpayer information on the web.

The admission Friday involves as many as 120,000 individuals who filed a 990-T form that nonprofit organizations often use.

The IRS form is to report unrelated business income.

Agency officials said they have removed the files from public view on its website and will be contacting those affected directly.

The Wall Street Journal reports the Treasury Department planned to notify Congress about the accidental disclosure.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Little Nicks Barbecue opens for business
New food truck opens in Loves Park
Shooting investigation
Man dies Thursday night after officer-involved shooting in Rockford
Pedestrian killed in Boone County
Woman killed while walking her dog in rural Caledonia
The accident happened just before 8 a.m. Friday at the intersection of North Mulford Road and...
53-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash in Rockford
This is the second location for locally and family owned Top Dollar Slots. Its first location...
New Top Dollar Slots location lets players snack on big wins

Latest News

Videl Seymor Mugshot
Belvidere man sentenced for driving under the influence
Arrest made
Rockford Police Detective hit by car Thursday after trying to conduct warrant
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2019, file photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department,...
Judge tosses manslaughter charge in boat fire that killed 34
Impersonating a Police Officer Complaint
Rock County investigators warn of man impersonating police officer