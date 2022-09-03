Rockford Police Detective hit by car Thursday after trying to conduct warrant

A man and a woman are in custody facing several charges related to the incident
Arrest made
By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department said one of its officers was hit by a car early Thursday morning, after a woman tried to escape a warrant check.

Officers with RPD’s Gang Crime Unit, Narcotics Unit and other agencies followed up on several outstanding warrants for 31-year-old Davon Lewis in the 7500 block of Colosseum Drive around 6 a.m. When Lewis saw police, he ran, but was caught a short time later, also possessing drugs and a loaded gun.

As Lewis was getting handcuffed, 22-year-old Deasjmonay Dixon snuck into a car and sped away, before hitting a Rockford Police officer. That officer was treated for minor injuries.

Lewis faces a slew of charges, including Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Aggravated Resisted Arrest and Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics. Dixon, on the other hand, faces Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer.

