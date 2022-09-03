Rock County investigators warn of man impersonating police officer

The woman was driving on on Plymouth Church Road on Tuesday evening, when she was stopped by who she believed was a member of law enforcement.
Published: Sep. 2, 2022
ROCK COUNTY, WIS. (WIFR) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office warns residents to be aware of a man impersonating a police officer, after learning of a suspicious traffic stop involving a woman.

The woman was driving on Plymouth Church Road in Rock Township on the evening of Tuesday, August 30, when she was stopped by who she believed was a police officer. After a brief conversation, the man allowed her to leave.

Deputies spoke with the woman Friday, September 2, after seeing several social media posts about the stop. They quickly concluded the man isn’t a member of law enforcement.

The woman told deputies the man drove a dark-colored truck or SUV type vehicle, with red and blue lights that flash in the front windshield. He was described as white, about 6′00″ tall, with brown hair and goatee. The man appeared to be in his early to mid-thirties with a slender build. He also wore a black uniform: a short sleeve shirt, pants and baseball hat with a duty belt. The woman told police she wasn’t sure what equipment was on his belt.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. Anonymous callers can call the Rock County Crime Stoppers line at 608-756-3636.

