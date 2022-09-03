Police arrest Dixon man Friday for possessing child pornography

Dixon man arrested
Dixon man arrested(WIFR)
By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - Dixon investigators put 50-year-old Michael Langley behind bars Friday, after discovering a child pornography collection inside his home.

Langley faces five counts of Possession of Child Pornography, after investigators searched his home in the 200 block of South Hennepin Avenue. Investigators said those charges are considered a Class Two Felony.

Langley was processed and taken to the Lee County Jail.

