Labor Day Weekend to be quiet, with one exception

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - September’s gotten off to a rather delightful start in the weather department, with each of the month’s first two days recording temperatures in the lower to middle 80s.

The warmth isn’t to go anywhere as we enter our Labor Day Weekend, and it’s quite likely it’ll keep its presence here for some time to come. The holiday weekend, as a whole, looks to be warm and, for the most part, dry. However, there remains a chance a small portion of it may play host to a few showers and t-storms.

A cold front is on the move Friday evening, bringing showers and thunderstorms from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan to northern Iowa.

Showers and storms have erupted to our north, and are slowly dropping southeastward. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

These storms, while having the appearance on radar of potentially becoming a threat for us during the overnight hours, appear unlikely to affect us in any meaningful form. There’s already been a weakening trend noted in the past hour or two, and that trend’s to continue in the hours to come. Most likely, these storms will dissipate entirely before reaching our area early Saturday morning, a notion captured beautifully by our Timecast model.

Showers and storms should hold together for most of the evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and storms over Wisconsin Friday evening are likely to dissipate before reaching us overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Saturday morning appears to be quiet for most, and mixed sunshine is very much a possibility. It will, however, be a warm and somewhat muggy morning, with temperatures likely to shoot rather quickly into the 80s by midday.

While a shower or two can't be ruled out early Saturday, most of us should awaken to dry conditions. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine and clouds will battle for supremacy for the morning and midday hours Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That’ll give the atmosphere enough energy to pop a few showers and thunderstorms along and ahead of an approaching cold front during the afternoon. Coverage of these showers and storms is to be rather scattered in nature, meaning it’s possible not all of us will see them. With that said, it’d be wise to have an umbrella handy if outdoor plans are on your schedule during the afternoon or early evening hours. Showers and storms should quickly dissipate once the sun sets, and things should be quiet the rest of the night.

Widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon and early evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Once the sun goes down Saturday evening, showers should quickly dissipate. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While a few rumbles of thunder, flashes of lightning, and brief downpours are possible with Saturday’s showers and storms, severe weather is not anticipated to be a concern.

A few thunderstorms are possible Saturday, but severe weather is not expected. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunday’s to start out on a rather cloudy note, but mixed sunshine is to emerge in the afternoon. Northeasterly winds, however, will send temperatures down ever so slightly. We’ll expect high temperatures to still reach around 80°, though humidity levels will be considerably lower.

A picture perfect Labor Day is to follow, with abundant sunshine likely to be featured. Temperatures once again should top out right around 80°.

Looking longer range, it appears as though warmth isn’t going anywhere. Our forecast has high temperatures in the 80° to 85° range straight through next weekend. As for rain chances, those appear to be hard to come by after Saturday. Our next rain may be more than a week away.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.