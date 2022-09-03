Football Frenzy Recap - Week 2

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A picture perfect night for high school football in the Stateline. Here are the scores and highlights from another busy Friday night of high school football.

NIC-10

FINAL: Hononegah 38, Harlem 28

FINAL: Guilford 28, Auburn 20

FINAL: Belvidere North 22, East 0

FINAL: Boylan 71, Jefferson 7

Big Northern

FINAL: Byron 42, Winnebago 7

FINAL: Genoa-Kingston 42, Lutheran 20

FINAL: Dixon 42, North Boone 20

FINAL/OT: Oregon 14, Rockford Christian 8

FINAL: Stillman Valley 39, Rock Falls 7

NUIC

FINAL: Lena-Winslow 48, Dakota 24

FINAL: Du-Pec 36, Forreston 26

FINAL: Stockton 26, EPC 6

I8FA

FINAL: Hiawatha 66, AFC 38

FINAL: Milledgeville 66, Aquin 24

FINAL: Amboy 68, River Ridge 14

FINAL: Easton Valley (Iowa) 69, South Beloit 22

Non-Conference

FINAL: Rochelle 49, Herscher 13

FINAL: St. Francis 35, Sterling 27

FINAL: Rockridge 33, Sterling Newman 6

FINAL: DeKalb 48, Plainfield South 14

FINAL: Sycamore 40, Oak Forest 6

