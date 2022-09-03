Football Frenzy Recap - Week 2
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A picture perfect night for high school football in the Stateline. Here are the scores and highlights from another busy Friday night of high school football.
NIC-10
FINAL: Hononegah 38, Harlem 28
FINAL: Guilford 28, Auburn 20
FINAL: Belvidere North 22, East 0
FINAL: Boylan 71, Jefferson 7
Big Northern
FINAL: Byron 42, Winnebago 7
FINAL: Genoa-Kingston 42, Lutheran 20
FINAL: Dixon 42, North Boone 20
FINAL/OT: Oregon 14, Rockford Christian 8
FINAL: Stillman Valley 39, Rock Falls 7
NUIC
FINAL: Lena-Winslow 48, Dakota 24
FINAL: Du-Pec 36, Forreston 26
FINAL: Stockton 26, EPC 6
I8FA
FINAL: Hiawatha 66, AFC 38
FINAL: Milledgeville 66, Aquin 24
FINAL: Amboy 68, River Ridge 14
FINAL: Easton Valley (Iowa) 69, South Beloit 22
Non-Conference
FINAL: Rochelle 49, Herscher 13
FINAL: St. Francis 35, Sterling 27
FINAL: Rockridge 33, Sterling Newman 6
FINAL: DeKalb 48, Plainfield South 14
FINAL: Sycamore 40, Oak Forest 6
