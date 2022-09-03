Belvidere man sentenced for driving under the influence

Blood alcohol level double the legal limit
Videl Seymor Mugshot
Videl Seymor Mugshot(WIFR Newsroom)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Belvidere man is sentenced to nine years behind bars after driving under the influence.

Rockford police say Videl Seymore, 49, was arrested back in January and found his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit of 0.08%.

This is Seymor’s fifth DUI and he is required to serve at least half of his sentence.

