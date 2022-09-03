Belvidere man sentenced for driving under the influence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Belvidere man is sentenced to nine years behind bars after driving under the influence.

Rockford police say Videl Seymore, 49, was arrested back in January and found his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit of 0.08%.

This is Seymor’s fifth DUI and he is required to serve at least half of his sentence.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.