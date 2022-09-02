Woman killed while walking her dog in Caledonia

CALEDONIA, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman in her late 60′s was hit by a vehicle and killed while walking her dog Thursday evening in Caledonia.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to the scene at around 6:45 p.m. in the 700 block of Kelly Road. They say it seems a vehicle going eastbound on Kelly Road hit the woman. She and her dog were both pronounced dead at the scene. The identities of the victim and the driver are not being made public yet.

The crash is still under investigation, but law enforcement asks anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information to call the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 815-544-2144. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Boone County Crimestoppers at 815-544-7867.

