Woman killed while walking her dog in Caledonia

Pedestrian killed in Boone County
Pedestrian killed in Boone County(MGN)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:43 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALEDONIA, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman in her late 60′s was hit by a vehicle and killed while walking her dog Thursday evening in Caledonia.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to the scene at around 6:45 p.m. in the 700 block of Kelly Road. They say it seems a vehicle going eastbound on Kelly Road hit the woman. She and her dog were both pronounced dead at the scene. The identities of the victim and the driver are not being made public yet.

The crash is still under investigation, but law enforcement asks anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information to call the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 815-544-2144. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Boone County Crimestoppers at 815-544-7867.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Little Nicks Barbecue opens for business
New food truck opens in Loves Park
This is the second location for locally and family owned Top Dollar Slots. Its first location...
New Top Dollar Slots location lets players snack on big wins
The pilot explained if that happened, everyone would have to get off the plane and security...
Pilot threatens to pull plane around if passengers continue sending nude photos
Shooting investigation
Man dies Thursday night after officer-involved shooting in Rockford
Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley released the name of the man involved in Saturday's...
Use of deadly force justified in shooting at Rockford casino, according to state’s attorney

Latest News

Officer-involved shooting on Linden Road
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting
It’s a committee established in 2003 by the Winnebago County Board to provide insight and...
Winnebago County Crime Commission reunites with county board
Shooting investigation
Man dies Thursday night after officer-involved shooting in Rockford
Above normal temperatures are expected to continue for some time to come.
Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 9/1/2022