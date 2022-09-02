Winnebago County Crime Commission reunites with county board

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Crime and Public Safety Commission worked with the county until 2005 when it became a non-profit, but the group will once again work with the county board under a new name: The Winnebago County Citizens Crime Commission.

Alice Uphouse serves as the chair of the Winnebago County Crime and Public Safety Commission, one of several residents who, among other duties, oversee the 1% Public Safety Sales Tax for alternative justice programs.

“We are a body of people working towards making our county a better place to live,” says Uphouse. “I’ve seen the wonderful work that we have worked on so to speak, and I want to continue that effort to make our community, our county and our community a better place to live.”

This work includes the construction of the county jail and justice center. One county board member hopes this renewed collaboration between the county and the now citizens crime commission can build on the impact its members have across Winnebago County.

“We’re going to have a lot of challenges and we’re going to need all the help that we can get, and to bring the citizens back into the fold,” says board member Burt Gerl.

Some of those challenges include dealing with the Pretrial Fairness Act and a provision on the Safe-T Act, both set to take effect in 2023. All current members will have to reapply for the committee and Uphouse hopes she can be one of the five to seven members selected by the county board chairman.

“We are the people that have done the hard labor of working and looking for different ways to help that program... And that’s making this community a safer and no more eye happier place,” says Uphouse.

“I see a lot of good things coming from this because it can open up the public’s eye on exactly what the county does, as far as criminal justice goes.” says Gerl.

The county board hopes to have applications open soon and for the commission to be in operation within the next few months.

Even with the name change, the county board wants the commission to primarily focus on the public safety sales tax and offer a yearly report on youth crime prevention.

