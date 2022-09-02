Unions in the past and today, what Labor Day really celebrates

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For many workers in the Stateline, Labor Day may seem like just another Monday off. But Northern Illinois University Professor, Rosemary Feurer believes, Labor Day embodies a hidden history.

“The dreams of workers were embodied in this day, and it wasn’t just a day,” said Feurer. “Most workers in Rockford in the 1920′s, were working 50 or more hours per week, they didn’t have Saturdays.”

Feurer says if it wasn’t for those employees who fought for change, things like minimum wage and weekends off for some companies, would cease to exist.

“When you have a weekend, you have to think somebody organized this,” said Feurer. “It’s not like yay, rah rah unions, it’s wow.”

Feurer believes the progress of our country has made, since the beginning of the Labor Movement, is the real truth behind the holiday. A view, Rockford United Labor President Sara Dorner, sees eye to eye with.

‘We’re not only celebrating our rich and true history of worker solidarity,” said Dorner. “But we’re celebrating all the new people, all the new workers.”

In Dorner’s two years as Rockford United Labor president, she’s seen modern work forces and large corporate companies, like Starbucks, come together and unionize.

“If they are coming out as union members, it’s going to change what union member looks like to other people,” said Dorner.

Both Feurer and Dorner believe, celebrating Labor Day comes down to giving workers the voice, they believe is deserved.

“It’s our chance to come together and say, we did it,” said Dorner.

Rockford United Labor will host a Labor Day parade this Monday, for the first time since 2019. Dorner says it will include both old and new union members walking to celebrate workers rights.

