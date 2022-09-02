Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting

Officer-involved shooting on Linden Road
Officer-involved shooting on Linden Road(WIFR)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:03 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Late Thursday night, a man died in the hospital after a police-involved shooting. The incident happened in the 4100 block of Linden Road, which is across the Rockford Bypass from Sandy Hollow Golf Course.

Rockford Police first responded to a domestic call at around 8:25 last night. After entering the home, they found an armed suspect.

“The officers proceeded to make entry at which point they located a suspect which was armed. The officers on scene did discharge, we had one officer who discharged a firearm,” reported Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd. “The suspect was struck, he was transported to a local hospital where he is now deceased.”

Police say the case now goes to the Winnebago Boone integrity task force for further investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

