Rockford woman hits detective with car during warrant check

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 22-year-old Deasjmonay Dixon was lodged in the Winnebago County jail Thursday after allegedly hitting a Rockford detective with her vehicle.

Law enforcement was conducting a warrant check around 6 a.m. Thursday in the 7500 block of Colosseum Drive for Davon Lewis, 31, of Rockford.

When confronted by law enforcement, Lewis, who had multiple outstanding warrants, took off.

As authorities caught up with Lewis to take him into custody, Deasjmonay Dixon, who is connected to Lewis, tried to drive off in her vehicle, but allegedly hit a Rockford detective instead.

The detective was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

During the incident, law enforcement found cannabis, cocaine and a loaded handgun from the scene.

Lewis faces multiple drug charges, resisting arrest and unlawful use of a weapon while Dixon faces aggravated batter to police.

