Rockford officer fired four shots during shooting on Linden Road, according to authorities

Chief Carla Redd stated Thursday night that the Winnebago-Boone Integrity Task Force would take over the investigation.(Anthony Ferretti)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Details were announced Friday after a man died Thursday night in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Rockford.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office released a statement addressing the escalated incident that began just before 8:30 p.m., Sept. 1.

According to reports, Rockford officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Linden Road for a domestic disturbance. A female caller told 9-1-1 dispatchers that her husband, Peter J. Jaeger, was being verbally abusive towards her. While on the phone, the disturbance escalated, and the caller locked herself in the bathroom while she waited for the police to arrive.

During the 9-1-1 call, Jaeger could be heard yelling at his wife by the dispatcher, claiming he may commit suicide when the police arrived at the residence on Linden Road.

Police say that when they arrived on scene they could hear the woman screaming while Jaeger attempted to break into the locked bathroom where the woman was hiding.

Believing that the domestic disturbance became physical, law enforcement entered the house through the garage where they were confronted by Jaeger who was holding a gun.

One officer fired their weapon four times at Jaeger, according to the statement by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd shared preliminary information Thursday night during a news conference near the scene of the incident. She said that because of the officer-involved shooting, the Winnebago-Boone Integrity Task Force would be taking over the investigation.

